Titans Could Trade Former First-Round WR
It's been three years since the Tennessee Titans traded A.J. Brown for the No. 18 overall pick that turned into Treylon Burks.
However, Burks has failed to live up to his first-round grade with a troublesome first three seasons in the league.
Bleacher Report writer Kristopher Knox believes that the Titans could trade Burks at some point during the draft.
"A team that believes it can get more out of Burks could be willing to take a flier before the final year of his rookie deal—we'll assume that Tennessee won't pick up his fifth-year option before the May 1 deadline," Knox wrote.
"The Titans could be willing to move Burks for Day 3 compensation too. They're widely expected to use the No. 1 overall selection on Miami quarterback Cam Ward, and trading Burks could open up playing time for a more reliable receiver—possibly, another highly-drafted rookie."
"Burks would make the most sense for teams with established quarterbacks and creative offensive play callers. Both the Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs would be logical suitors."
"In Kansas City, Burks (6'2", 225 lbs) could bring size to the receiver lineup to help replace DeAndre Hopkins, who signed with the Baltimore Ravens in free agency. In Buffalo, he could develop as an ancillary target behind receivers like Keon Coleman, Joshua Palmer and Khalil Shakir."
Burks may no longer be the player the Titans thought he was, but he could still bring value to Tennessee, or anywhere else in the league.
The Titans are looking for a wide receiver, which hurts Burks' chances of being a contributor for next year's team, but if they could find a new home for him while adding a late-round draft pick, it could be a benefit for Tennessee in the long run.
