Titans Trade Will Levis in Mock Deal
The Tennessee Titans are beginning to enter a new era in franchise history after they make their choice with the number one overall pick in next week's NFL Draft.
The Titans are expected to pick Cam Ward out of Miami to succeed Will Levis as the starting quarterback for the team in the fall.
With Levis unlikely to be in Tennessee's plans next season, Bleacher Report writer Moe Moton suggests a trade that would send the former second-round pick to the New Orleans Saints along with a fifth-round pick for a fourth-rounder.
"The Titans stance on Levis could change if they draft Ward. The third-year quarterback could also request a trade for a fresh start in that scenario," Moton writes.
"Tennessee may find a trade partner in the New Orleans Saints, who have a new coaching staff and uncertainty at quarterback."
"According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Derek Carr suffered a "significant" injury to his throwing shoulder that jeopardizes his availability for the start of the 2025 season.
"Even if the Saints take a quarterback early in the draft, they can consider adding Levis to compete with a rookie, Spencer Rattler, Jake Haener and Ben DiNucci for the starting position if Carr misses extended time."
The Titans signed both Tim Boyle and Brandon Allen in the offseason, which means the team could afford to move on from someone currently on the roster. If Levis could get the Titans an upgrade on their pick, it may make sense to trade him while they can.
It's entirely possible for Levis to be Ward's backup for the 2025 season, but the Titans should be listening to other teams to see if he is worth any kind of value during the draft or even in training camp.
