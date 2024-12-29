Titans Receive Bad News on Potential QB Target
The Tennessee Titans are in desperate need of an upgrade at quarterback. Sure, Will Levis had a few nice performances midseason, but it's starting to become clear that they need to go in another direction.
The easiest path to landing a franchise quarterback is always through the NFL Draft, but the Titans' ability to land Shedeur Sanders or Cam Ward will completely depend on their draft positioning.
Tennessee can also turn to free agency to find an answer, which is why the Titans have been linked to Minnesota Vikings quarterback Sam Darnold.
Darnold is smack dab in the middle of a breakout campaign with the Vikings and is slated to hit the open market this coming offseason.
With J.J. McCarthy waiting on deck, there is no way Minnesota retains Darnold, right?
Well, Dianna Russini of The Athletic says otherwise.
"They spent a first-round pick on J.J. McCarthy last spring and Darnold is in for a big payday in March. Despite that, after conversations with a team source, one thing is clear: The Vikings want Darnold back in Minnesota for 2025," Russini wrote.
Of course, just because the Vikings want Darnold back does not necessarily mean he is a guarantee to return to Minnesota. However, the Vikings are slated to have expansive cap room, so they certainly have the financial wherewithal to pay him.
The question is, would the Titans offer Darnold more?
Darnold has thrown for 3,776 yards, 32 touchdowns and 11 interceptions while completing 67.2 percent of his passes and posting a passer rating of 105.4 this season.
The 27-year-old was originally selected by the New York Jets with the third overall pick of the 2018 NFL Draft and languished between the Jets and Carolina Panthers for the first five years of his career before landing with the San Francisco 49ers as Brock Purdy's backup in 2023.
He then signed a one-year deal with the Vikings last March.
Make sure you bookmark Tennessee Titans on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!