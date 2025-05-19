Titans WR Named Total Disappointment
Things haven't gone according to plan for Tennessee Titans wide receiver Treylon Burks.
He was expected to be the next great Titans wideout after the team acquired the No. 18 overall pick to select him in exchange for A.J. Brown on the night of the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft.
In the three years since the trade, Brown has led the Eagles to two Super Bowls, winning this most recent one, while Burks has 53 catches for 699 yards and one touchdown in his first three NFL season. For context, Brown had more than Burks' career total in just his first eight games with the Eagles.
That's why Bleacher Report writer Kristopher Knox believes Burks could be cut this offseason.
"While [Jacksonville Jaguars running back Travis] Etienne hasn't quite played up to expectations as a former first-round pick, he hasn't been a total disappointment. Tennessee Titans wide receiver Treylon Burks, on the other hand, has.
"Through three seasons, Burks has just 699 receiving yards and one touchdown. He had a mere four catches last year and could be pushed further down the depth chart this year by newcomers Van Jefferson, Tyler Lockett, Chimere Dike and Elic Ayomanor.
"Unlike quarterback Will Levis—who is largely expendable after Tennessee drafted Cam Ward at No. 1 overall—Burks does not carry substantial trade value."
With all of the talent at receiver the Titans added this offseason, the writing is on the wall that this is the beginning of the end of Burks in Tennessee. He had his fifth-year option declined, which means he will be a free agent at the end of the season, but it wouldn't be a surprise if the Titans parted ways with Burks before the start of the 2025 campaign.
Make sure you bookmark Tennessee Titans on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!