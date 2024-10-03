Titans Rookie Recognized by Coach
The Tennessee Titans haven't looked great in the first four games of the season, racking up just a single win and three ugly losses.
However, there have been bright spots so far for the Titans, especially in second-round rookie defensive tackle T'Vondre Sweat, who looked sharp in the team's Week 4 win against the Miami Dolphins, playing without an injured Jeffery Simmons next to him on the defensive line.
Sweat recorded six tackles, including two for a loss, in the team's win against the Dolphins, which earned him some praise from head coach Brian Callahan.
"He is playing better and better every week," Callahan said of Sweat via team reporter Jim Wyatt. "Really impressive performance by him. Dominant performance. … Sweat was a force."
If Simmons is going to remain sidelined with his elbow injury, Sweat's impact will continue to grow. He has learned a lot from Simmons, and his physicality is keeping up with the teams that he has faced so far in his brief NFL career.
Sweat had a lot of things going against him in the pre-draft process, which is part of the reason why he fell from the first to the second round of this year's NFL Draft. However, he is proving a lot of doubters wrong so far this season.
Sweat, along with first-round offensive tackle JC Latham, have been very good so far to start their careers. It's important for the Titans to hit on their early-round picks for the future, and it appears like the team may have a building block for the defense in Sweat and the offense in Latham.
While Sweat and the Titans are enjoying their bye week, they will get back to work after the weekend as they get ready to face off against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 6 at home.
