Titans RB Gets Major Injury News
The Tennessee Titans, at 0-4, have suffered numerous issues and ailments on their way to a winless record through the first month of the season. Perhaps chief among them, though, is the inability of their offense to consistently score on any level, by any manner.
Not only has Tennessee faltered in the team's attempts to get rookie quarterback Cam Ward going - he's thrown for two touchdowns and two interceptions - but beyond scores generated by their first overall pick, the Titans have only one additional touchdown.
That brings their grand total to three scores. The same unit has turned the ball over five times, in contrast. It's a full-on football apocalypse in Nashville.
All the same, the Titans will certainly take what they can get at this point in the way of positivity. The impending return of third-year running back and expected ground game contributor Tyjae Spears is good news, without a doubt.
Ahead of Tennessee's mid-road stretch game against the Arizona Cardinals next weekend, Spears has been designated to return to practice, signaling an increase in work and on-field participation for the young rusher. The clearance opens up a three-week window for Spears to practice with the team, clearing him for any related activities as of today.
Further, the Titans get to have their cake and eat it too, as Spears won't count against the team's 53-man roster until he's officially activated from injured reserve (IR) and reinstated with the team.
Spears was initially assigned to IR on August 26 after suffering an ankle injury in the preseason, leaving what essentially became sole-rushing duties to veteran Tony Pollard. Since then, through the first four games of the year, the Titans find themselves in the bottom four in league rushing yard statistics with just 348 yards in total.
The rushing attack on the whole has just one touchdown as opposed to two fumbles. While Pollard himself has seen mild bouts of efficiency, the team's composite ground game has left a lot to be desired in lieu of a more consistent, youthful presence such as Spears to help carry the load left by shifting play-callers and a painfully inexperienced passing attack.
While Spears' eventual re-assimilation is unlikely to fix all the Titans' problems, it should, at the very least, allow the offense a little extra breathing room in the way of playmaking and snap-share.
For a winless team especially, any news that isn't another notch in the negative column is good news.
