Titans DT Impresses Despite Shutout Loss
Little of positive regard can be taken from a shutout loss at any point, especially for this season's iteration of the Tennessee Titans. The team, now 0-4 facing down two more road games in which they won't be favored, has looked progressively more out of sorts as the weeks go on, with all their struggles culminating in last weekend's sapping 26-0 defeat at the hands of the Houston Texans.
Even so, head coach Brian Callahan - who may be dealing with more than the Titans' winless record at this point - had glowing things to say about defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons. Speaking to the media the day after the aforementioned loss, Callahan said of Simmons, "Jeff has played at a level that I have not seen too many defensive players play at."
While the team allowed 26 to the Texans offense, Simmons himself finished the bout with five tackles (four for a loss) and a sack, and that includes constant inhibitors like double-teaming from Houston's linebackers.
"He has been absolutely fantastic in every way, shape or form you could ask of him," Callahan continued. "He has been phenomenal… and I think the area I am probably the most proud of him and excited for him is his leadership. That area of his professional growth has been incredible."
A longtime captain and weathered defensive presence for the team, Simmons stands in scarce company as one of the team's only consistently reliable assets on either side of the ball as they've worked through a franchise rebuild in recent years. Now, as the reset looks to be potentially circling back to start again, pieces like Simmons are crucial to Tennessee's efforts to turn things around in spite of looming, suggested changes.
Though the Titans have a long season ahead, with media-induced fire raining down on both the franchise and Coach Callahan specifically, it feels unlikely that every puzzle piece that is currently in place isn't shifted around by the year's end in one way or another. All fans can hope for is that Jeffery Simmons finds a way to stay put for the team's hopeful, eventual turnaround.
