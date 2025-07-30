Titans RB Gives Positive Outlook for O-Line
The Tennessee Titans offensive line is a work in progress going into the season, but there is reason to believe that they will be better in the upcoming campaign.
While starting center Lloyd Cushenberry III remains on the Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) List as he recovers from his torn Achilles suffered in Week 9 of last season, the Titans are moving forward with Dan Moore Jr. at left tackle, Peter Skoronski at left guard, Kevin Zeitler and right guard and JC Latham at right tackle.
Titans running back Tyjae Spears will be working with the offensive line a lot this season and he had a positive update in regards to the position group's development.
"They're gelling, like I said, it's still early on, still super early on, we're probably like two weeks in, so the only thing we can do is get better. It's gonna take some tough days, it's gonna take some rough days, but as long as we keep on progressing through the day and as long as we keep on staying consistent, all we can do is get better," Spears said via 102.5 The Game reporter Parker Kelley, h/t Titans Wire contributor Serena Burks.
The offensive line's futility was a big reason behind Tennessee's failure last season, so there needs to be some improvement in the trenches.
The hope is that the Titans will get better with Moore protecting new quarterback Cam Ward's blindside while Latham moves back to his natural position on the right side.
Skoronski and Zeitler provide stability at the guard positions, and although there's speculation for who the starting center will be in Cushenberry's absence, the Titans are an overall net positive when it comes to the offensive line.
The Titans offensive line will undergo their first major test in the preseason opener on Aug. 9 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
