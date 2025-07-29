Titans WR Treylon Burks Clears Waivers
Former Tennessee Titans wide receiver Treylon Burks is no longer with the team, but an update has been given in regards to his status, according to NFL Network insider Mike Garafolo.
"#Titans WR Treylon Burks cleared waivers today. He reverts to the team’s IR list. From there, he’ll be released when healthy," Garafolo tweeted.
Burks had one year left on his four-year rookie contract, but the former Titans wideout went unclaimed, which isn't much of a surprise.
A team could have taken a flier on Burks by claiming him now and holding his rights when he recovered from his injury, but he will be nursing the broken collarbone while on the Titans injured reserve list.
Burks won't play for the Titans again unless he signs a new contract, but that seems very unlikely at this point.
In three seasons, Burks managed to catch 53 passes for 699 yards and a touchdown, which is a very underwhelming stat line for someone who was the No. 18 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.
Burks will likely stay on Titans injured reserve for a few months as he heals from his injury. Then, he will become a free agent that can sign with any of the other 31 teams in the league.
