Titans LB Headed in Right Direction
The Tennessee Titans are hoping to see more growth from second-year pro James Williams Sr.
Williams, 22, was a safety in his college days at Miami before converting to linebacker upon entering the pros. As a seventh-round pick learning a new position, the Titans didn't rely on Williams much in 2024, but this year could be different.
Titans head coach Brian Callahan praised Williams for the progress he has made this offseason.
“He’s done a really nice job,” Callahan said via Nashville Post reporter John Glennon.
“He's matured from his first year to his second. He’s starting to understand at the linebacker position, with your eyes and your reads and how quickly you have to diagnose and react … those things have improved leaps and bounds from his first year to his second year. Combine that kind of mental improvement with his maturity, and he's put himself in a really nice position.”
Williams is in line to compete for the starting linebacker job next to Cody Barton and he is making the necessary moves to be considered for the role.
Now that he's had more time to digest what it takes to be a linebacker in the NFL, Williams is geared to take on a larger role.
“In OTAs, I surprised myself, the was I was looking on film,” Williams said via Glennon. “So I feel like it’s more of a repetition thing. Last year, I got my reps in and started to understand the reps. This year, it’s understanding the reps and executing. So now it’s just me focusing on little things, the details.”
Those details could be the difference between starting and coming off the bench, so Williams' improved knowledge of the position is helping his chances of being a starter for the Titans in 2025.
