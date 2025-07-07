Titans UDFA Could Be Missing Link
Tennessee Titans quarterback Cam Ward is expected to be the future of the team, and in order to make life easier for the No. 1 overall pick, the organization brought part of his past to the present.
After the 2025 NFL Draft, the Titans signed Miami's Xavier Restrepo to an undrafted free agent deal, but there's a legitimate chance the wide receiver could make the team.
A to Z Sports reporter Easton Freeze explained why Restrepo may also be part of Tennessee's plans.
"Ward and Restrepo put on a record-setting clinic during the 2024 season," Freeze wrote.
"Ward shattered school records for passing yards (4313), passing touchdowns (39), and completion percentage (67.2%) on the way to becoming the school's first Heisman Trophy finalist since 2002."
"Restrepo finished as Miami's career leader in catches (200), receiving yards (2844), and touchdowns (20). ... The timing and anticipation between the two was top tier at the college level and should translate to continued success in the NFL."
The chemistry between the two is already on such a high level that the Titans would be foolish not to consider a roster spot for Restrepo, especially with how hard he is working to make the team.
Restrepo faces some challenges on the NFL level that plagued him in college. The main thing that makes Restrepo a question mark in the pros is his speed. He ran a 4.80 40-yard dash, which is fast for average Joes but slow in terms of other NFL receivers.
Restrepo may never be able to make up the ground in the NFL, and that will make him a practice squad or special teamer for the entirety of his career.
That being said, his connection with Ward may be enough to get him a roster spot out of training camp if he has a great preseason.
