Analyst Urges Titans Trade With Dolphins
The Tennessee Titans have a deep tight end room, which means not all of them will make the 53-man roster.
If there is a player or two the team could cut with multiple years left on his contract, the Titans should look into the idea of a trade.
Tight end Josh Whyle is entering his third season in the league, but with Chig Okonkwo and rookie fourth-round pick Gunnar Helm expected to lead the position group, he may not have much of a role in the offense.
A to Z Sports insider Easton Freeze explored the idea of trading Whyle to the Miami Dolphins, who just dealt Jonnu Smith to the Pittsburgh Steelers.
"Josh Whyle is somebody whose job security is at an all-time low right now. The public may not have caught up to that reality yet, but it’s a reality nonetheless," Freeze wrote.
"At his best, Whyle is a redundancy on the Titans roster today. Everything he offers can be gotten from other players in the room. And that makes him eminently trade-able. GM Mike Borgonzi needs to be upselling the heck out of him to the Dolphins, as well as anybody else who’ll listen."
"If the Dolphins are truly interested in a buy-low option, Whyle would actually make some sense for them. They wouldn’t need him to be an inline blocker, which is something he’s struggled with, and he wouldn’t see much man coverage at all with the amount of speed they have across that offense. He could just focus on being a zone-beating, receiving “Y” tight end, which I believe would set him up to be his best."
The Dolphins acquired Darren Waller, a former Pro Bowl tight end who retired ahead of the 2024 season. He's back for a rebirth, but he may still have a lot of rust. That's why Whyle could still be an option for the Dolphins.
Whyle caught 28 passes for 248 yards and a touchdown last season with the Titans.
Adding a player like Whyle gives the Dolphins a player with more of a rhythm and someone who could be part of the team beyond the 2025 season.
