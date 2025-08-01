Titans Urged to Trade For Terry McLaurin
The Tennessee Titans and the rest of the league are pondering whether or not to negotiate with the Washington Commanders on a potential trade for star wide receiver Terry McLaurin.
McLaurin, who turns 30 next month, requested a trade from the Commanders after contract extension negotiations have stalled.
Bleacher Report writer Moe Moton suggested a trade that would bring McLaurin to Nashville for tight end Chig Okonkwo and a 2026 second-round pick.
"Recently, the Tennessee Titans waived 2022 first-rounder Treylon Burks. They didn't address the receiver position until the fourth round of this year's draft, taking Chimere Dike and Elic Ayomanor. Rookie quarterback Cam Ward needs more playmakers at that position," Moton wrote.
"Ward described his team as "very mid" in a press conference with reporters. The Titans can provide a spark with a splashy trade for a proven receiver who can grow with the 23-year-old signal-caller.
"Calvin Ridley and McLaurin could be a Pro Bowl receiver duo that gives the Titans a chance to compete with teams that field prolific offensive attacks. They can also provide some balance as a complement to the run game, which features Tony Pollard and Tyjae Spears."
Adding McLaurin would give the Titans that true No. 1 wide receiver they have been looking for.
McLaurin knows a thing or two about playing with rookie quarterbacks as he excelled last season with Offensive Rookie of the Year Jayden Daniels throwing to him. His experience playing with Daniels should intrigue the Titans.
The only downside to trading for McLaurin would be his contract. He's seeking over $30 million per year on his next deal and with the Titans paying Ridley $67 million over the next three seasons, Tennessee might not be willing to make their two highest-paid players at the same position.
That being said, a McLaurin trade would make the Titans better. It just depends on how much general manager Mike Borgonzi is willing to spend for him.
