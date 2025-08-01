Titans WR Building Trust With Cam Ward
Tennessee Titans quarterback Cam Ward has about a dozen or so players to try and develop chemistry with during training camp.
However, one player might stand out above the rest as someone he has to be on the same page with — No. 1 wide receiver Calvin Ridley.
Luckily for the Titans, it appears that the two are getting along swimmingly and a connection is forming between the quarterback and receiver.
"This much we know about the Titans receiving corps: Calvin Ridley is the No. 1. After that, a lot of things still need to be sorted out. At the start of camp, it's also looking like Ward and Ridley are developing some nice chemistry on and off the field," team reporter Jim Wyatt wrote.
"Not long after the Titans picked Ward in the draft, Ridley invited the rookie into his Nashville home, and the two began hanging out, and becoming friends. On the practice field, these two have connected for some of the biggest highlights of camp so far. There's room for improvement, of course. On Wednesday, Ward overthrew Ridley on a deep ball that could have produced another big play. But, the early chemistry between the two is encouraging."
Ridley was the only Titans player to record over 1,000 receiving yards last season and he's expected to lead the offense once again this year.
The only difference is that Ridley will have Ward throwing to him instead of Will Levis and Mason Rudolph. That should raise the ceiling for the Titans tremendously.
Ridley and Ward could see a drive or two together in the preseason opener on Saturday, Aug. 9 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, where their connection could be put to the test against another team.
