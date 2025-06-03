Analyst Pegs Titans HC to Hot Seat
The Tennessee Titans are going into the second season of the Brian Callahan era, but it could end up being the last if things don't go right again.
Callahan was on the hot seat last season after the Titans went a league-worst 3-14 during the regular season. It nearly cost Callahan his job, but the team opted to swap out general manager Ran Carthon for Mike Borgonzi instead, sparing the head coach.
However, he may not be as lucky if the Titans struggle again in 2025. Pro Football Focus writer Bradley Locker listed Callahan as one of 10 head coaches on the hot seat.
"Although first-year head coaches Jerod Mayo and Antonio Pierce were let go after their first full seasons, Callahan survived the cut. But more is necessary to avoid a similar fate to his counterparts," Locker wrote.
"Under Callahan’s guidance, Tennessee ended a woeful 3-14 in 2024. Callahan’s offensive success with the Bengals hardly translated, as the Titans ended the year 29th in EPA per play, 25th in success rate and 27th in average yards per play."
"Callahan now has his hand-picked quarterback of the future in No. 1 overall draft selection Cam Ward (91.7 PFF passing grade), in addition to an upgraded roster featuring Kevin Zeitler (86.5 PFF overall grade) and Dan Moore Jr. (66.9 PFF pass-blocking grade). Although this team is still among the league’s worst in terms of talent — and years away from contending — Callahan will need to get the wheels moving in the right direction, particularly on offense, or he risks being fired after his second campaign."
It can sometimes take more than a year for a team to buy into a coach's philosophy and playbook. Callahan can no longer use this as a crutch to keep his job, he'll need to stand on his own this season.
