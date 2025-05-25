Titans Urged to Trade QB to Steelers
Tennessee Titans quarterback Will Levis has an uncertain future after the team selected Cam Ward with the number one overall pick in last month's NFL Draft.
Ward and Levis are splitting reps in practice to start, but that could change come training camp. Levis might be able to hold Ward off of a starting job for a little while, but the Titans will eventually turn to their top pick at some point during the season.
Taking Ward was the beginning of the end of Levis in Tennessee, but other teams around the league could benefit from adding a quarterback like him. Bleacher Report writer Moe Moton suggested the Pittsburgh Steelers should acquire Levis in a trade.
"Regardless of Aaron Rodgers' decision to play for the Steelers or retire, Pittsburgh should offer a fourth-round pick for Levis. Rodgers will turn 42 in December. At this point, he's a year-to-year player. Levis has two years left on his rookie deal," Moton wrote.
"If the Steelers finish the 2025 season with a mediocre record and Rodgers only sticks around for one year, they would at least have an experienced young starter in Levis, whom they can develop for the long term. In seven seasons, Mason Rudolph has been a game manager. At 25, Levis, with his big arm and mobility, has far more upside."
Levis already has experience working with Rudolph after the two were teammates this past season with the Titans. Adding Levis would give the Steelers a young option to work with alongside sixth-round pick Will Howard out of Ohio State.
Levis is the best of both worlds. He's young enough that he can still develop, but he isn't as green as Howard, so that may help his case if the Steelers end up trading for him.
