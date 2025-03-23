Titans WR Among Best Value Free Agent Moves
The Tennessee Titans ensured to make their respective splash in free agency amid their decision to sign Pittsburgh Steelers offensive tackle Dan Moore Jr. However, the Titans front office also managed to bring a few underrated, cheaper signings into the roster mix.
In that mold resides Titans wide receiver signing Van Jefferson, who comes in on a one-year $2.5 million deal, coincidentally from the Steelers as well. It's not a move that quite jumps off the page like some of the star pass-catcher movement of this offseason, yet could inevitably develop into one of Tennessee's best decisions of the offseason.
When asking The Athletic's Daniel Popper, he sees the Titans' signing of Jefferson as one of the best value signings of this year's free agency class, as the veteran wideout could potentially develop into a prime target within the Tennessee offense for 2025 despite being paid under $3 million for the year.
"[The Titans] could very well add another receiver in the draft. But as it stands, Jefferson has a chance to be the No. 2 option for whoever is throwing the football, behind Calvin Ridley," Popper wrote. "At the price, there is plenty of room for a strong return on Jefferson, who in 2021 caught 50 passes for 802 yards and six touchdowns with the Los Angeles Rams."
Jefferson's most recent campaign with the Steelers wasn't quite that of what he did with the Los Angeles Rams back in 2021, as he finished with 276 yards on 24 catches and two touchdowns, but it's hard to completely write him off in the Titans' offense. The Florida product will be 29 years old in a receiver room looking for talent to throw to, making for a complimentary situation in his case.
There's a world where the Titans do end up drafting a receiver or bringing in more pass-catching talent this offseason, which could diminish Jefferson's role once the 2025 campaign rolls around. Yet, as the roster currently stands, he'll be one of the top three options on the depth chart.
If that status holds to form, and he pans out as a prominent option for whoever's throwing the football, $2.5 million will be a bargain for what Jefferson could bring to the table.
