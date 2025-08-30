Titans Veterans React to Cam Ward Being Named Captain
The Tennessee Titans recently named their batch of seven captains entering the 2025 NFL season, where right within the mix was number-one overall pick in this offseason's draft, Cam Ward.
It's an impressive feat to gain a considerable dose of confidence within the Titans' facility from both his teammates and staff, joining alongside other respected captains like running back Tony Pollard and linebacker Cody Barton to be the lead voices in the locker room, and perhaps be a catalyst in leading this team to higher heights this year from what we saw in 2024.
One of Ward's fellow captains, wide receiver Calvin Ridley, also made sure to hand the rookie quarterback his flowers following the announcement of him being named captain, saying the decision was a "no-brainer" from the moment he walked into the building.
"He came in like it was his team. It was a no-brainer he was going to get picked [to be a captain]," Ridley said. "He breaks the huddle down, he talks to the whole team. He's a leader on this team."
Ridley went on to say he sees a few shades of himself in the Titans rookie, but even he never quite held the same confidence that Ward has showcased in his first few months with the team.
"We've got a lot in common for sure. He's a leader, man." At his age, he's a little bit different than I was. I was a little bit more quiet. But times have changed. He's a quarterback, and he's a leader. I've been telling him that. As soon as I got here, I was like, 'You kind of seem like an older guy!' He's confident. He's confident. He's confident. And that's a big thing to have."
Time after time, it's been that elite confidence and work ethic that Ward has since displayed while being in Tennessee that has landed him a ton of credit from guys like Ridley, head coach Brian Callahan, and others before stepping on the field for the regular season.
Whether it be acting as a vocal leader to rally this offense in practice and training camp, or leading by example of being one of the hardest workers in the building and getting work in at the facility during the early hours of the morning, it's certainly some good signs to be had from the Titans' top pick through his initial sample size.
Ward and this offense will have a chance to put it all together officially once the Titans' regular season kicks off against a tough matchup in the Denver Broncos on September 7th, which is sure to be a tough challenge for this Tennessee group from the jump.
Make sure you bookmark Tennessee Titans on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!