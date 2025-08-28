Titans Depth Chart Looks Different After Roster Moves
The Tennessee Titans have their 53-man roster locked in (for now) as they go into the start of the 2025 season.
Here's a look at the depth chart for the team ahead of the season opener against the Denver Broncos:
Quarterback: Cam Ward, Brandon Allen
Ward is the clear starting quarterback with Allen as the backup going into the season, but an upgrade could be in the works.
Running Back: Tony Pollard, Kalel Mullings, Julius Chestnut
Pollard has the starting job with Mullings as a rookie listed as his backup. However, Chestnut could eat into a role.
Wide Receiver: Calvin Ridley, Tyler Lockett, Van Jefferson, Bryce Oliver, Chimere Dike, Elic Ayomanor
The Titans will roll with their three veterans to start, but Ayomanor and Dike could see action down the line as they get into their rookie season.
Tight End: Chig Okonkwo, Gunnar Helm, David Martin-Robinson
Okonkwo is the starter, while Helm and Martin-Robinson will share backup duties.
Left Tackle: Dan Moore Jr., Oli Udoh
Moore has the starting job on lock with Udoh as a potential swing tackle if a player were to get hurt.
Left Guard: Peter Skoronski
Skoronski is the clear-cut starter at left guard with Slater likely to back him up as a rookie offensive lineman.
Center: Lloyd Cushenberry III
Corey Levin's release makes it likely Cushenberry will enter the season as the starter.
Right Guard: Kevin Zeitler, Blake Hance, Jackson Slater
Zeitler has a hold on the starting job, with Hance and Slater as backups.
Right Tackle: JC Latham, Brandon Crenshaw-Dickson
Latham moves from the left tackle spot to the right side this season.
Defensive End: Sebastian Joseph-Day, C.J. Ravenell
Joseph-Day is the starter while Ravenell, one of the recent waiver wire claims, is the backup.
Defensive Tackle: T'Vondre Sweat, Shy Tuttle
Sweat starts while Tuttle slides in as the backup for the Titans.
Nose Tackle: Jeffery Simmons, James Lynch
Simmons enters his eighth season with the team as the starting nose tackle.
Inside Linebacker: Cody Barton, James Williams Sr., Cedric Gray, Dorian Mausi
Barton is the starter, but it is still a mystery as to whether Williams or Gray will be alongside him. For now, Williams is the starter until it's proven he isn't.
Outside Linebacker: Arden Key, Dre'Mont Jones, Femi Oladejo, Jihad Ward, Jaylen Harrell
Key and Jones will start on the edge with Oladejo, Ward and Harrell in a rotation behind them.
Cornerback: L'Jarius Sneed, Jarvis Brownlee Jr., Roger McCreary, Darrell Baker Jr., Marcus Harris, Jalyn Armour-Davis, Samuel Womack
Sneed will start when he is healthy next to Brownlee and McCreary. If he is unavailable, Baker will likely draw the start.
Safety: Amani Hooker, Xavier Woods, Quandre Diggs, Kevin Winston Jr., Mike Brown
Hooker and Woods are the clear-cut starters, but there is strong depth behind them with Diggs, Winston and Brown.
