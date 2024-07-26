Titans QB Will Levis Sets Goals for Training Camp
The Tennessee Titans are learning a lot during training camp with the addition of new coach Brian Callahan and second-year quarterback Will Levis is the biggest cog in the machine.
Levis, 25, is having to learn an entirely new system while also figuring out how to lead the Titans in a season where the team is coming off a poor six-win performance.
As the team's new franchise quarterback, Levis is preaching consistency as the team learns more about the system and one another.
"Being able to develop consistency (is key)," Levis said via the team's website. "Being able to go out there and not put just one period together, but in terms of operation and procedure, getting in and out of the huddle and getting people lined up correctly, the different mechanisms of the plays running on a consistent basis is going to be the biggest thing for us. We had our spurts of that throughout the spring, our first time going through the offense."
There's a lot of new pieces implemented on offense with left tackle JC Latham, center Lloyd Cushenberry III and receivers Calvin Ridley and Tyler Boyd, so learning how to work with one another and then going through things now will help the team prepare for more complicated schemes and looks as the season progresses.
The Titans need to lock in on getting the basics down pat. Once that is established, then the team can go into more detailed parts of the playbook and figuring out new ways to beat their opponents.
Coach Brian Callahan believes he is getting that consistency from Levis and that his words are matching his actions.
"You can just tell he's ready for what's ahead," Callahan said. "I told him yesterday, if he keeps stacking days like he had yesterday and today, he's going to play pretty good football. It's a day-by-day process, and we don't want to get too far ahead of ourselves. But, I've been really pleased with where he's at."
The more consistent Levis is, the better the Titans will be in the upcoming season.
