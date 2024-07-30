Titans QB Drawing Josh Allen Comparisons
Tennessee Titans quarterback Will Levis has all the physical tools to make a superstar. He is 6’4, 229 pounds, runs a 4.7-second 40-yard dash, and has a cannon of an arm.
He displayed some flashes of his talent last season as a rookie but still only went 3-6 as a starter and had a lot of people questioning if he was the long-term answer as the Titans quarterback.
The Titans seemingly went “all in” on Levis getting him and offensive-minded head coach Brian Callahan who has worked with quarterbacks Matthew Stafford, Joe Burrow, and Derek Carr.
The front office also gave Levis an outside weapon that can stretch the field in Calvin Ridley and brought in running back Tony Pollard, who is exceptional at catching passes out of the backfield.
If the Titans buy-in isn't enough for fans, there is also a historical precedent of a disappointing rookie season not defining a quarterbacking career that should make fans not completely turn away from the young gunslinger.
Peyton Manning highlights this mold when he went 3-13 as a starter in his rookie year and threw for 26 touchdowns and 28 interceptions. For a more modern comparison, look at superstar quarterback Josh Allen. In his only season without Stefon Diggs he had just a 52% completion percentage and just like Manning, threw for more interceptions than touchdowns.
Levis has similar physical traits to Allen which is why CBS sports writer Pete Prisco thinks the two are on a similar trajectory.
“Like Allen, Levis didn't have big-time completion numbers and accuracy was something many scouts said would hold him back…I see a similar trajectory for Levis as Allen. Yes, that's high praise, but I believe that's where he is headed,” Prisco wrote.
The turning point in Allen’s career was getting Diggs and while Ridley is not at the same level as Diggs, the production of the other new acquisitions with Pollard and wide receiver Tyler Boyd should be enough to at least match Diggs’ talent.
One way or another, this will be a career-defining season for the 25-year-old. With all the Titans have done this offseason to revamp the offense, he should be comfortable in his situation.
