Titans QB Selected in Win-Now Draft
It's a big year coming up for Tennessee Titans quarterback Will Levis.
The second-year pro out of Kentucky is just a year removed from being the No. 33 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, and he's seen as a potential building block for the franchise moving forward.
NFL.com writer Chad Reuter conducted a draft with every player in the league, and Levis went No. 102 overall to the Houston Texans, labeling him as one of the top players to build around in the league.
"The Texans are happy they drafted C.J. Stroud in 2023, but the big-armed Levis could also have been in the conversation. Year 2 is key for the young passer to fulfill his promise," Reuter writes.
Levis was in a heated debate to be a top quarterback in the extremely talented 2023 class. While Bryce Young, Stroud and Anthony Richardson went before Levis, the Titans quarterback could have been taken in the first round.
Levis' fall in the draft could have shaken his confidence a little bit, but he is exactly where he thought he would be a year ago. He is atop the depth chart for the Titans at the quarterback position and he has the chance to be the franchise's next great signal caller.
That being said, Levis still has a ways to go before he can truly be considered the "next franchise guy." He has to improve off his rookie season, where he completed just 58.4 percent of his passes for 1,808 yards and eight touchdowns in nine starts.
He'll likely have a chance to improve with a better receiving corps after the team signed Calvin Ridley and Tyler Boyd to team up with DeAndre Hopkins this offseason. He also has a new offensive system to learn, which should be very similar to what new head coach Brian Callahan ran when he was with Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals.
If Levis can continue to grow, he'll have a chance to be higher in this draft when the exercise is completed in a year from now.
