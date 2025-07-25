Titans WR Fighting For Roster Spot

All Titans

The Tennessee Titans have a player competing for one of the final roster spots at the wide receiver position.

Tennessee Titans wide receiver Xavier Restrepo goes through drills during training camp. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images
The Tennessee Titans are going through training camp, where undrafted wide receiver Xavier Restrepo faces long odds to make the final 53-man roster.

While Restrepo has a tough task ahead of him during training camp, he does have a few things going in his favor.

Bleacher Report writer Brent Sobleski listed Restrepo as the undrafted free agent with the best chance of making the final roster due to his relationship with No. 1 overall pick Cam Ward, who played alongside him last season at Miami.

"Tennessee Titans wide receiver Xavier Restrepo may have an unfair advantage over nearly every other undrafted free agent, well, ever. He joined the team with the No. 1 overall pick after being that quarterback's preferred target at the collegiate level," Sobleski wrote.

"When the quarterback is already on your side, things are going well. But it's not just Restrepo's relationship with Ward, which derives from one year playing together."

"Restrepo may lack top-end speed, yet he still left the Miami Hurricanes program as its all-time leading receiver for a reason and Ward mentioned a few reasons why."

Restrepo is competing in a very strong wide receiver group, making his odds that much harder to make the team.

However, he is on the right track and doing the right things in order to land on the right side of the roster by the end of training camp.

He's coming in early, getting reps in with Ward and finding a way to make an impact on all levels. Restrepo's chances of making the team will increase if he can contribute on special teams, which he did while in college.

Restrepo's best chances of making the team will come during the preseason contests. His first opportunity to compete in a game comes on Aug. 9 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several On SI sites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid and resides in Central Florida. He graduated from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener.

