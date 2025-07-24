Titans Signing Among NFL’s Most Impactful Moves
The Tennessee Titans look very different on the offensive line than they did a year ago and the change should be viewed as positive for the most part.
Peter Skoronski is staying at left guard, but new players could occupy four of the five spots on the offensive line. One of those players making a change is right guard Kevin Zeitler, who signed with the Titans during the offseason after spending the 2024 campaign with the Detroit Lions.
ESPN analyst Matt Bowen listed the signing of Zeitler as one of the most impactful moves of the offseason.
"The revamping of Tennessee's offensive front — through free agency and the draft — included Zeitler's signing in March. The veteran guard is a physical inside presence with the power to displace defensive tackles and the movement ability to pull on gap schemes," Bowen wrote.
"He routinely wins in pass protection, using his strong base to hold off interior rushers. Zeitler had a pass block win rate of 94.4% with Detroit last season, his 13th year in the league."
Zeitler should be a welcomed veteran presence for a young Titans offense in need of some leadership. Zeitler, a first-round pick from the 2012 NFL Draft with the Cincinnati Bengals, is one of the oldest offensive linemen in the league.
Zeitler spent his first five seasons with the Bengals before playing two years with the Cleveland Browns from 2017-18. After that, Zeitler moved to the Big Apple to play two seasons with the New York Giants. In 2021, Zeitler went back to the AFC North, beginning a three-year tenure with the Baltimore Ravens before participating in one season with the Lions.
Now, Zeitler is moving to the Titans, where he doesn't expect to be on the No. 1 team in the conference like he has for the past two years, but he can still make a strong impact.
