Titans Could Pull Off Same Move as Bears
The Tennessee Titans and the rest of the NFL watched from the sidelines two years ago as the Carolina Panthers acquired the No. 1 overall pick for a massive haul from the Chicago Bears to select Alabama quarterback Bryce Young.
Now, the Titans find themselves with the top selection and they could look to do things similarly to how it was done in the Windy City.
Bleacher Report writer Gary Davenport believes that the Titans should make a trade similar to what the Bears did.
"It essentially comes down to how the Titans view Cam Ward and Shedeur Sanders. Both are talented young signal-callers, but neither is widely viewed as a "can't-miss" franchise quarterback," Davenport writes.
"The Chicago Bears faced a similar dilemma in 2023. They had the No. 1 pick, but rather than use it, they slid back to No. 9. In return, the Carolina Panthers gave them that ninth pick, their 2024 first-rounder, two second-rounders and a solid young wide receiver in D.J. Moore."
"That 2024 first-rounder? It wound up being the first overall pick again — a pick the Bears used on Caleb Williams," Davenport continued.
"If a team like the Las Vegas Raiders (No. 6), New York Jets (No. 7) or New Orleans Saints (No. 9) feels strongly enough about Ward or Sanders to offer that sort of haul to the Titans, Borgonzi shouldn't think twice."
The Titans should have a team or two, or even three, willing to tango with them and make a deal. If multiple teams are in on it, the Titans can start a mini bidding war.
If the Titans move down and collect picks in return, it could give new general manager Mike Borgonzi the start he was looking for as he looks to re-tool the team through the draft.
Make sure you bookmark Tennessee Titans on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!