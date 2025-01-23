New GM Puts Titans on Notice
The Tennessee Titans have a new general manager in Mike Borgonzi, who will be tasked with taking his new team from the bottom of the barrel to the top of the league.
Borgonzi had been with the Kansas City Chiefs front office since 2009, so he's seen this process play out before. In 2013, the Chiefs had the No. 1 overall pick. Seven seasons later, they became Super Bowl champions.
If Borgonzi is going to do that with the Titans, it likely won't feature too many players currently on the roster.
"There is some talent on this roster, but we're a three-win football team right now, so that's not good enough," Borgonzi said via team reporter Jim Wyatt. "So, we're going to have to look everywhere to improve it, whether that's upgrading starters, upgrading depth. I'll get to sit down more here with the coaches and get a better understanding of all the players.
"There's some talent on this roster, but we're going to have to upgrade some positions, though."
This could mean some major changes will be made across the roster, but Borgonzi also mentioned that his personnel decisions won't be rash.
"Look, I know the urgency to win in this league, no matter where you are," Borgonzi said.
"We're going to be disciplined in what we do. We're not going to make rash decisions to try and try and improve the roster in ways we don't think should happen. We'll supplement in free agency, but we want to build through the draft. We need to build that core foundation of players to really change the culture, and that takes a little bit of time."
Borgonzi and the Titans are on the clock, slated to select No. 1 overall at the NFL Draft on Thursday, April 24.
