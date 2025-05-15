Titans Rookie Set to Rise Into Leadership Role
The Tennessee Titans made sure to address their front seven in a big way during the second round of the 2025 NFL Draft with their selection of UCLA edge rusher Oluwafemi Oladejo –– an appealing 21-year-old developmental edge rusher who could prove to be a major acquisition to bolster this team's pass rush.
But for Oladejo, his impact goes far from just being a force on the field, the UCLA product takes high pride in his role as a leader and strong voice in whatever locker room he's in, and it's clear he'll be set to bring that similar mentality into his new situation in Tennessee.
During the Titans' rookie minicamp and their first looks at Oladejo on the field, the Tennessee second-rounder sounded off on how he not only wants to continue getting better as a pass rusher, but he also wants to simply be a positive impact within the locker room as well.
"I would say as a kid, I was always the extrovert, leading chants," Oladejo said in an interview with Jim Wyatt after rookie minicamp. "I think it is just who I am, and I try and impact players in a positive way... I'm very excited, being to be with the vets, getting under their wing," he said. "I want be a great teammate."
The Titans' 52nd-overall pick should be a compelling addition on this front seven for his rookie year and going forward. During his time in college, he split time between both California and UCLA, most recently finishing his 2024 campaign with the Bruins, logging 57 total tackles, 13.5 TFLs, 4.5 sacks, and two PBUs.
And for the Titans, his value should shine as a worthwhile addition to this pass-rushing core that saw its struggles over the course of last season. However, the type of man and teammate Tennessee managed to land off the field could end up being where his impact is felt the highest.
