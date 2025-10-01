Three Candidates if Titans Ditch Brian Callahan
The Tennessee Titans have struggled out of the gates this season. They're 0-4 and have suffered three straight losses by 14 or more points. The Titans already almost fired Head Coach Brian Callahan after last season, so with the slow start to this year, speculation on how much longer he'll last in Tennessee has reached an all-time high.
With Callahan on the hot seat and no end to the Titans' losing streak in sight, it's time to look at a few candidates who could replace Callahan as the Titans' head coach if they decide to part ways.
1. Brian Flores
Brian Flores should be one of the top names on the Titans' list if they part ways with Callahan. He spent three years as Miami's head coach and led them to back-to-back winning seasons in 2020 and 2021. He was fired after the 2021 season, and soon after, he filed a lawsuit against the NFL for discrimination.
When he was let go by the Dolphins, Flores joined the Steelers staff as a defensive assistant before landing the Vikings' defensive coordinator job. He's done a great job in Minnesota thus far. In his first two years, Flores' defense finished 13th and 5th in scoring in 2023 and 2024, respectively, and this year, they rank 9th through four games.
2. Joe Brady
Bills Offensive Coordinator Joe Brady has been a name that's been brought up a lot in recent head coaching searches. He's yet to find a suitor, but it's only a matter of time before Brady gets his first head coaching opportunity.
Brady won a National Championship as the offensive coordinator of the LSU Tigers in 2019 before joining the Carolina Panthers' coaching staff under Matt Rhule. He was there for just two seasons before he moved to Buffalo, where he's worked wonders with Josh Allen. The Bills have had one of the best offenses in football since Brady arrived, and if the Titans want to go after another offensive head coach, Brady should be on their short list of names.
3. Mike McCarthy
Mike McCarthy was fired by the Dallas Cowboys after last season and was brought up in some head coaching searches this offseason, but never found a new home. If the Titans want an experienced head coach, who has proven he can turn a franchise around, McCarthy could be their guy.
McCarthy has been an NFL head coach for the Green Bay Packers and Dallas Cowboys for 19 years. During that time, he's won a Super Bowl and has an 11-11 playoff record. Many will hate on him because of his disappointing playoff record with the Cowboys, but he's fully capable of stabilizing a franchise and getting the Titans back to the playoffs.
Is he the coach that could lead Tennessee to the promise land and win them a Super Bowl? Maybe not, but he's a safe bet that can get things back on track.
