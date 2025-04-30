Three Free Agents Titans Could Still Sign
The Tennessee Titans came away with a terrific haul in the 2025 NFL Draft. On top of taking Miami quarterback Cam Ward No. 1 overall, they also took Stanford wide receiver Elic Ayomanor in the fourth round, and added to their defense with the additions of UCLA edge rusher Oluwafemi Oladejo and Penn State safety Kevin WInston Jr.
That said, there are still veterans remaining on the free agent market that the Titans could bring in. It's also important to know that any free agents signed from this point on won't count against the compensatory pick formula, so Tennessee can sign players without that worry. With that said, here are a few potential veterans that could make a difference for the Titans.
LB Ja'Whaun Bentley
Bentley suffered a torn pec last season in Week 2 and was released by the Patriots in March. While the injury may be a red flag, signing the veteran linebacker to a cheap prove-it deal could end up having far more benefits than detriments. From 2021-23, he had three consecutive 100-tackle seasons with eight sacks in that span. He's worth dipping the toes in the water to see if it's cold.
EDGE Matt Judon
Judon will be 33 when the season begins, so he certainly isn't an every-down edge rusher anymore, which was apparent in his lone season with the Falcons, where he conjured just 4.5 sacks. However, on a pitch count and only used in pass-rushing situations, adding him as a veteran piece to a young rotation would be wise both on the field and in the locker room.
CB Stephon Gilmore
The former Defensive Player of the Year has shown he can still play at a high level. Gilmore played in 15 games last year with the Vikings and picked off one pass to take his career total to 32 interceptions. Would he be an immediate upgrade over Jarvis Brownlee opposite L'Jairus Sneed? There's an argument to be made there. Even if he isn't a starter, having Gilmore as the third cornerback would improve their depth immediately.
