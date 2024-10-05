Three Games to Watch During Titans Bye Week
The Tennessee Titans are sitting on the couch this weekend for their lone bye, but they will likely be keeping close eye on some of the games from around the league.
Here are three games that the Titans and their fans should look to watch this weekend:
Indianapolis Colts vs. Jacksonville Jaguars
Naturally, two of the Titans' division rivals are squaring off this weekend in one of the uglier contests on the slate. The Jaguars are the only winless team left in the NFL, and the Colts are coming off of two consecutive wins to get back to .500 after starting the season 0-2.
There's also more of a need for the Titans to watch the game as the Colts come to town for their first game back after the bye in Week 6.
Baltimore Ravens vs. Cincinnati Bengals
This game just screams fun. Division rivalries often bring out the best version of football, and that's what this AFC North contest should do. Lamar Jackson and the Ravens look to build off of their big win against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday Night Football against Joe Burrow and the Bengals, who are coming off of their first win of the season against the Carolina Panthers.
Even though the Bengals are 1-3, they had strong performances on offense against the Kansas City Chiefs and Washington Commanders, which could mean that they are better than their record suggests.
Dallas Cowboys vs. Pittsburgh Steelers
NFL fans wait all day for Sunday night, and they shouldn't be disappointed. The Cowboys and Steelers are two of the biggest franchises in the league, and they come into their Week 5 meeting pretty evenly-matched.
The Cowboys come in at 2-2 after beating the New York Giants on Thursday Night Football, but linebacker Micah Parsons is expected to miss the first game of his career with an ankle injury. That should make things a little easier for the Steelers, who have surprised many around the league with their 3-1 mark so far.
