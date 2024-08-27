Titans Reveal 53-Man Roster
The Tennessee Titans have made it past the 3 p.m. CT deadline for cuts and they have their initial roster for Week 1 against the Chicago Bears in just under two weeks' time.
Of course, the roster is fluid throughout the season, but these 53 will begin the season for the Titans.
Here's a look at the 53-man roster:
Quarterback (2): Will Levis, Mason Rudolph
Running Back (3): Tony Pollard, Tyjae Spears, Julian Chestnut
Wide Receiver (6): DeAndre Hopkins, Calvin Ridley, Tyler Boyd, Treylon Burks, Nick Westbrook-Ikhine, Jha'Quan Jackson
Tight End (5): Chig Okonkwo, Josh Whyle, Nick Vannett, Thomas Odukoya, David Martin Robinson
Left Tackle (1): JC Latham
Left Guard (2): Peter Skoronski, Andrew Rupcich
Center (2): Lloyd Cushenberry III, Daniel Brunskill
Right Guard (1): Dillon Radunz
Right Tackle (3): Nicholas Petit-Frere, John Ojukwu, Jaelyn Duncan
Defensive End (2): Sebastian Joseph-Day, Keondre Coburn
Nose Tackle (1): T'Vondre Sweat
Defensive Tackle (1): Jeffery Simmons
Outside Linebacker (5): Arden Key, Harold Landry III, Rashad Weaver, Jaylen Harrell, Caleb Murphy
Inside Linebacker (7): Kenneth Murray Jr., Jack Gibbens, Ernest Jones (trade), Otis Reese IV, Cedric Gray, Luke Gifford, James Williams
Cornerback (3): L'Jarius Sneed, Chidobe Awuzie, Jarvis Brownlee Jr.
Nickel Cornerback (1): Roger McCreary
Safety (5): Amani Hooker, Quandre Diggs, Jamal Adams, Elijah Molden, Mike Brown
Kicker (1): Nick Folk
Punter (1): Ryan Stonehouse
Long Snapper (1): Morgan Cox
Among the surprises for the group include the five tight ends. Most teams usually carry three or four at the position, but the strong play from undrafted rookie free agent David Martin-Robinson and International Pathway Program player Thomas Odukoya make it to where they keep five at the position.
The Titans may end up making more moves and could clear another spot or two depending on which players enter the waiver wire, but for now, Tennessee sticks with this core group.
Make sure you bookmark Tennessee Titans on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!