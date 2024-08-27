All Titans

Titans Reveal 53-Man Roster

The Tennessee Titans have their 53 players to start the season.

Tennessee Titans quarterback Will Levis (8) and wide receiver Calvin Ridley (0) stretch at Ascension Saint Thomas Sports Park in Nashville, Tenn., Thursday, Aug. 15, 2024. This is the second day of the Titans joint practice with the Seattle Seahawks.
Tennessee Titans quarterback Will Levis (8) and wide receiver Calvin Ridley (0) stretch at Ascension Saint Thomas Sports Park in Nashville, Tenn., Thursday, Aug. 15, 2024. This is the second day of the Titans joint practice with the Seattle Seahawks.
The Tennessee Titans have made it past the 3 p.m. CT deadline for cuts and they have their initial roster for Week 1 against the Chicago Bears in just under two weeks' time.

Of course, the roster is fluid throughout the season, but these 53 will begin the season for the Titans.

Here's a look at the 53-man roster:

Quarterback (2): Will Levis, Mason Rudolph

Running Back (3): Tony Pollard, Tyjae Spears, Julian Chestnut

Wide Receiver (6): DeAndre Hopkins, Calvin Ridley, Tyler Boyd, Treylon Burks, Nick Westbrook-Ikhine, Jha'Quan Jackson

Tight End (5): Chig Okonkwo, Josh Whyle, Nick Vannett, Thomas Odukoya, David Martin Robinson

Left Tackle (1): JC Latham

Left Guard (2): Peter Skoronski, Andrew Rupcich

Center (2): Lloyd Cushenberry III, Daniel Brunskill

Right Guard (1): Dillon Radunz

Right Tackle (3): Nicholas Petit-Frere, John Ojukwu, Jaelyn Duncan

Defensive End (2): Sebastian Joseph-Day, Keondre Coburn

Nose Tackle (1): T'Vondre Sweat

Defensive Tackle (1): Jeffery Simmons

Outside Linebacker (5): Arden Key, Harold Landry III, Rashad Weaver, Jaylen Harrell, Caleb Murphy

Inside Linebacker (7): Kenneth Murray Jr., Jack Gibbens, Ernest Jones (trade), Otis Reese IV, Cedric Gray, Luke Gifford, James Williams

Cornerback (3): L'Jarius Sneed, Chidobe Awuzie, Jarvis Brownlee Jr.

Nickel Cornerback (1): Roger McCreary

Safety (5): Amani Hooker, Quandre Diggs, Jamal Adams, Elijah Molden, Mike Brown

Kicker (1): Nick Folk

Punter (1): Ryan Stonehouse

Long Snapper (1): Morgan Cox

Among the surprises for the group include the five tight ends. Most teams usually carry three or four at the position, but the strong play from undrafted rookie free agent David Martin-Robinson and International Pathway Program player Thomas Odukoya make it to where they keep five at the position.

The Titans may end up making more moves and could clear another spot or two depending on which players enter the waiver wire, but for now, Tennessee sticks with this core group.

