Titans Release Cam Ward's Miami Teammate
The Tennessee Titans are saying goodbye (for now) to one of their more notable undrafted free agents.
According to ESPN insider Adam Schefter, the Titans are placing wide receiver Xavier Restrepo on the waiver wire.
While Restrepo has been waived, there is a good chance the Titans put him on the practice squad if he clears waivers. Restrepo was competing for the final wide receiver spot on the roster, but a competitive position group made it hard for him to see the field during the preseason.
A big reason why the Titans even brought Restrepo into the building during the offseason was his familiarity with No. 1 overall pick Cam Ward, who played with him at Miami last year.
Restrepo and Ward built a unique chemistry at Miami and that has since carried into the pros. During OTA's, Restrepo and Ward's connection gave a sign that the undrafted wide receiver might make the roster if he had a good training camp.
"Tennessee made 2025 first overall pick quarterback Cam Ward feel right at home by signing one of his top Miami Hurricanes targets in wide receiver Xavier Restrepo after the latter went undrafted. Their connection flashed multiple times at the Titans' OTA practice on Tuesday," CBS Sports wrote last month.
"Ward and receiver Xavier Restrepo have great chemistry from their days at the University of Miami, and it was on full display on Tuesday," Jim Wyatt of TennesseeTitans.com reported. "Ward connected with Restrepo on a bullet across the middle early, and he hit Restrepo again in a team period with cornerback Jarvis Brownlee Jr. on his hip."
However, Restrepo faced long odds to make the roster. Calvin Ridley, Tyler Lockett and Van Jefferson were locks to make it. Bryce Oliver has also been impressive during the offseason and rookies Chimere Dike and Elic Ayomanor were also locked in. The Titans had one spot potentially for Restrepo, but they ultimately decided to go elsewhere with the team.
Restrepo was working with Ward, coming to the practice facility very early in the morning to review film. That could still happen during the regular season, but it will be with Restrepo on the practice squad.
