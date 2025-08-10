All Titans

Three Takeaways: Titans Need Another QB

The Tennessee Titans fell short to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in their NFL preseason opener.

Jul 23, 2025; Nashville, TN, USA; Tennessee Titans quarterback Brandon Allen (10) throws a pass during training camp at Ascension Saint Thomas Sports Park. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images
Jul 23, 2025; Nashville, TN, USA; Tennessee Titans quarterback Brandon Allen (10) throws a pass during training camp at Ascension Saint Thomas Sports Park. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images / Steve Roberts-Imagn Images
The Tennessee Titans are recovering after being on the losing end of their preseason opener against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers by a score of 29-7.

The loss gave the Titans a baseline to work with as they move forward in training camp. Here are three takeaways from the team's loss against the Bucs:

Cam Ward Shows Glimmer of Hope

Tennessee Titians quarterback Cam Ward works out prior to the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Tennessee Titians quarterback Cam Ward works out prior to the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images / Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

The Titans' season is all about figuring out what Cam Ward has to offer as the team's starting quarterback. Can he be the team's answer to its struggles under center?

While Ward didn't fully answer that question in his first appearance, he certainly could have done worse. Ward participated in two drives for the Titans, completing 5 of 8 passes for 67 yards, leading the team in passing.

Ward still has a long way to go for the Titans, but he can take away some positives from his debut against the Bucs.

Titans May Need Another Backup QB

Tennessee Titans quarterback Brandon Allen warms up before a preseason game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Tennessee Titans quarterback Brandon Allen warms up before a preseason game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images / Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Apart from Ward, the rest of the Titans quarterbacks struggled in the meeting against the Bucs. Both Brandon Allen and Tim Boyle threw interceptions as the latter tossed two, including a pick-six late in the fourth quarter.

If there were to be an injury with Ward during the season, the Titans don't have the proper insurance to maintain a stable offense.

After Allen and Boyle struggled, the Titans may want to begin scouting other potential backup quarterbacks around the league.

Tyjae Spears' Injury Could Be Concerning

Tennessee Titans running back Tyjae Spears carries the during an NFL football training camp practice
Tennessee Titans running back Tyjae Spears carries the during an NFL football training camp practice. / Mark Zaleski / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The worst part of the evening for the Titans was when Spears went down with a lower leg injury. The third-year pro out of Tulane was carted off into the locker room in the second quarter and did not return.

Spears dealt with a handful of injuries last year that forced him to miss five games for the Titans, so this is a familiar position for him.

The Titans hope Spears can come back before the start of the season, but more on his injury prognosis should be revealed in the coming days.

For now, sixth-round rookie Kalel Mullings could see some extended opportunities. He led the team in rushing with seven carries for 33 yards.

