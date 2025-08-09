Titans Have Serious Backup QB Competition
The Tennessee Titans are going into their preseason opener against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with a lot to look forward to at the quarterback position.
Cam Ward, the No. 1 overall pick in this year's draft, will make his Titans debut, but the quarterbacks that will follow him in the game against the Bucs will also have a chance to make an impact.
NFL.com writer Eric Edholm previewed the Titans quarterback room and shared what people can expect from the players behind Ward in the depth chart.
"The two teams are meeting first for joint practice, so it remains to be seen how much Cam Ward and the starting offense will see the field in this game, but Brian Callahan has indicated that everyone will play. With the injury to Will Levis, the Titans are down to Ward, Brandon Allen and Tim Boyle at QB. The latter two are fighting for one spot if the Titans opt to keep two QBs," Edholm wrote.
"Three rookie pass catchers -- wide receivers Chimere Dike and Elic Ayomanor and tight end Gunnar Helm -- figure to receive a lot of chances in this one, and they'll likely be facing a lot of young Tampa DBs."
The Titans have a two-horse race between Allen and Boyle to figure out who will be Ward's backup going into the season.
Both veterans are expected to get reps in the first preseason contest, with Allen likely coming in first based on the team's initial depth chart. Boyle should follow and get somewhere between a quarter or two of action.
There's a good chance the Titans will likely only keep one of those players on the roster, so it's a fight to see which one it will be.
Allen should be the favorite as the QB2 on the depth chart, but Boyle could slide in if his teammate struggles.
There's also a scenario in which neither Allen or Boyle come out on top. The pair of veterans have primarily been QB3's throughout their career, so the Titans may feel as though they could upgrade beyond the current roster.
Will Levis was supposed to the backup, but he won't play this season after undergoing shoulder surgery, so that opens up opportunities for other Titans and players around the league.
