Three Things to Watch for in Packers vs. Titans
The Tennessee Titans are hoping to find their first win of the season as they take on the Green Bay Packers in Week 3 at Nissan Stadium.
The Titans are in need of a victory while the Packers look to start a win streak after claiming victory in Week 2 against the Indianapolis Colts at home.
Here's a look at three things to watch for going into the Week 3 contest:
Can Will Levis Keep the Ball?
Levis and turnovers have been best buds all season long. The Titans have turned the ball over five times in the first two games, tying the Denver Broncos for the lead league.
The main cause of these turnovers is second-year quarterback Will Levis, who still appears a bit jittery given his inexperience.
Levis has the talent to be a strong NFL quarterback, but if he doesn't eliminate those mistakes, the Titans won't win too many games and the second-year pro from Kentucky won't last long as the franchise's starting quarterback.
Will Titans Stars Play More?
The Titans have yet to unleash their best lineups in their arsenal. Wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins and defensive back Jamal Adams have seldom played over the first two games as they recover from injuries suffered during the preseason.
Hopkins has played in just 35 percent of the offensive snaps over the course of the first two games, resulting in just two catches for 17 yards. Meanwhile, Adams has appeared in just two snaps on defense, both of which came in Week 2 against his former team, the New York Jets.
With both of them getting healthier, the Titans should look to feature both players more this week.
Jordan Love or Malik Willis?
The biggest question coming into the game has to be answered by the Packers. Will Love make a valiant return just two weeks after injuring his knee in the Sao Paolo opener against the Philadelphia Eagles? Or will Malik Willis make his second straight start, this time against his former team?
If Willis starts, expect the Titans crowd to be a little more rowdy as they heckle their former quarterback. If it's Love, he could provide a tough task for the Titans, but given his lack of mobility, it could end up being an advantage for Tennessee.
Make sure you bookmark Tennessee Titans on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!