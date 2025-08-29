Cam Ward Has Titans GM in Love
The Tennessee Titans seemingly already love what they see from their first-overall pick Cam Ward in the building before he's even made his regular-season debut.
It's a sentiment that doesn't just show itself within the coaching staff, but also upstairs in the front office as well, as Titans general manager Mike Borgonzi recently had some glowing comments to hand Ward's work ethic and ability to handle protections upfront during his Thursday presser.
"Very pleased with Cam [Ward]," Borgonzi said. "I mean, the whole staff is. The way he's worked from day one, the time he's put in, early mornings. Just like any rookie quarterback, they have to work through some stuff... The toughest thing for these rookie quarterbacks is just handling protections, and seeing all of that, and I think he's done a great job of that."
"Anytime there are mistakes, he'll go back with Bo [Hardegree] and [Brian Callahan] and Nick [Holz] to work through it, but I think he's done an outstanding job,"
While the turbulence of a rookie season for a quarterback is oftentimes inevitable, and something Ward will almost certainly face at times this year in Tennessee, it's clear the number-one pick has stuck to keeping his head down throughout the entire offseason and leading up to his rookie campaign to continue to work on tweaking his game to get even better.
Ward's teammates have also echoed that same views on Ward and his excellent motor, as veteran wideout Tyler Lockett also handed the Titans quarterback his due credit after their third preseason game vs. the Minnesota Vikings.
“Every single day he’s out there and he’s trying to get better,” Lockett told Jim Rome. “I know it kind of sounds cliché, but he’s really out there. He lives and breathes football. I’m not saying that’s not something everybody else does, but this is literally his hobby, his career, this is what he does at home. He thinks, sleeps, and breathes football.”
It's a mentality that's hard not to love from the future leader of this offense, and aspiring face of the franchise. Clearly, it's helped him land the respect of a lot of people in the building, including Borgonzi.
Make sure you bookmark Tennessee Titans on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!