All Titans

Three WRs Titans Can Still Sign

The Tennessee Titans could add a veteran free agent wide receiver to the mix.

Jeremy Brener

Nov 17, 2024; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills wide receiver Amari Cooper (18) makes a catch against the Kansas City Chiefs during the first half at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images
Nov 17, 2024; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills wide receiver Amari Cooper (18) makes a catch against the Kansas City Chiefs during the first half at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images / Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Tennessee Titans are in need of a receiver after failing to re-sign Nick Westbrook-Ikhine and Tyler Boyd in free agency.

A year ago, the wide receiver position was viewed as one of Tennessee's biggest strengths with DeAndre Hopkins and Calvin Ridley leading the way. Now, the Titans may need to dip back into the receiver pond in free agency.

Here are three players the Titans could sign at wide receiver:

Keenan Allen

Allen was traded to the Chicago Bears last season to help be a veteran for Caleb Williams to throw to as a rookie. Perhaps the Titans could adopt the same strategy and give Allen a contract.

"Allen caught 70 passes in Chicago, with seven touchdowns," ESPN's Matt Bowen writes.

"He isn't as dynamic of a mover at this late stage of his career, but the veteran is a crafty route runner who can make himself available to the quarterback. He fits as a chain-moving No. 3 receiver, which is the role he played for the Bears last season."

Amari Cooper

Cooper was dealt midseason by the Cleveland Browns to the Buffalo Bills, and still has potential to be one of the best wide receivers in the league as he enters his 11th season in the NFL.

"Cooper's tape is beginning to show signs of decline, but he is still a detailed route runner who can uncover at multiple levels of the field," Bowen writes.

"In 14 games with the Browns and Bills last season, Cooper caught 44 passes for 547 yards and four touchdowns. In nine full seasons, he has topped the 1,000-yard receiving mark seven times and caught 64 career touchdown passes."

Stefon Diggs

Diggs was with the AFC South rival Houston Texans last season, and though he only played in a handful of games before tearing his ACL, he proved that he can still be among the best of the best.

"His play speed is also starting to slip. But Diggs is a quality route runner who, once heathy and cleared to play next season, can create separation and produce after the catch," Bowen writes.

"Diggs had 47 receptions for 496 yards last season, and he has 70 touchdowns in his 10 years in the NFL."

Make sure you bookmark Tennessee Titans on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Published
Jeremy Brener
JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several On SI sites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid and resides in Central Florida. He graduated from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

Home/News