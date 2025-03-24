Three WRs Titans Can Still Sign
The Tennessee Titans are in need of a receiver after failing to re-sign Nick Westbrook-Ikhine and Tyler Boyd in free agency.
A year ago, the wide receiver position was viewed as one of Tennessee's biggest strengths with DeAndre Hopkins and Calvin Ridley leading the way. Now, the Titans may need to dip back into the receiver pond in free agency.
Here are three players the Titans could sign at wide receiver:
Keenan Allen
Allen was traded to the Chicago Bears last season to help be a veteran for Caleb Williams to throw to as a rookie. Perhaps the Titans could adopt the same strategy and give Allen a contract.
"Allen caught 70 passes in Chicago, with seven touchdowns," ESPN's Matt Bowen writes.
"He isn't as dynamic of a mover at this late stage of his career, but the veteran is a crafty route runner who can make himself available to the quarterback. He fits as a chain-moving No. 3 receiver, which is the role he played for the Bears last season."
Amari Cooper
Cooper was dealt midseason by the Cleveland Browns to the Buffalo Bills, and still has potential to be one of the best wide receivers in the league as he enters his 11th season in the NFL.
"Cooper's tape is beginning to show signs of decline, but he is still a detailed route runner who can uncover at multiple levels of the field," Bowen writes.
"In 14 games with the Browns and Bills last season, Cooper caught 44 passes for 547 yards and four touchdowns. In nine full seasons, he has topped the 1,000-yard receiving mark seven times and caught 64 career touchdown passes."
Stefon Diggs
Diggs was with the AFC South rival Houston Texans last season, and though he only played in a handful of games before tearing his ACL, he proved that he can still be among the best of the best.
"His play speed is also starting to slip. But Diggs is a quality route runner who, once heathy and cleared to play next season, can create separation and produce after the catch," Bowen writes.
"Diggs had 47 receptions for 496 yards last season, and he has 70 touchdowns in his 10 years in the NFL."
Make sure you bookmark Tennessee Titans on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!