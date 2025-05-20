Travis Hunter Takes Shot at Titans QB Cam Ward
Tennessee Titans quarterback Cam Ward is embracing the AFC South rivalry with the Jacksonville Jaguars and No. 2 overall pick Travis Hunter, who is doing the same.
During the 2025 NFLPA Rookie Premiere in Los Angeles this past week, Ward and Hunter shared a lighthearted yet interesting interaction as they were putting on their uniforms for the rookie photoshoot.
In a clip taken by Deion Sanders Jr., who has done content creation for his father's team at Colorado, Hunter tells Ward that the Titans only selected him first overall due to necessity, implying that there were better players — like Hunter himself — available.
"I would hate to be a Jacksonville Jaguar," Ward told Hunter playfully.
"We didn't want you. ... You know (the Titans) don't like quarterbacks that much. They only got you cause they had to," Hunter responded with a laugh.
While's Hunter's comments weren't delivered with any malice, there's clearly some strong competitiveness between both him and Ward.
Even if one's career ends with receiving the "bust" label, it's a historical honor to be the top selection in the draft, something Ward now gets to carry with him forever. However, if the Jaguars had ended up with the top pick instead of No. 2, there's no doubt that Hunter would have been first off the board.
The Titans needed a new solution at quarterback after the brutal struggles Will Levis had last season. Ward certainly has the traits that make a franchise quarterback and separated himself at the top of his position group in the draft class. Still, it's likely other teams with the No. 1 pick would not have viewed Ward as the best available player on their draft board.
Expected to contribute at both cornerback and wide receiver next season, Hunter will be looking to make even more career history during the 2025 campaign. While he wasn't the No. 1 pick, he heads into his rookie season after winning the Heisman Trophy, beating out Ward as one of the finalists.
Hunter will get two shots during the regular season to pick off Ward when the Titans host the Jaguars in Week 13 before heading to Jacksonville for Week 18.
Make sure you bookmark Tennessee Titans on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!