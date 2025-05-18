First Look at Cam Ward in Titans Jersey
Tennessee Titans rookie quarterback Cam Ward has officially debuted his No. 1 jersey after being the top pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.
Ward sported powder blue Titans threads for the 2025 NFLPA Rookie Premiere in Los Angeles this past week, giving fans a look at what they can expect to see when he takes the field for the first time next season.
Ward was given permission to wear No. 1 by former legendary Houston Oilers quarterback Warren Moon, who personally handed over the jersey to Ward at his introductory press conference.
Moon said that he wants his Oilers jersey to stand alone in the franchise's history, but he also recognizes that Ward now gets to carve out his own legacy in a Titans No. 1 jersey.
"My Houston Oilers Jersey will probably never be worn again -- I hope it won't -- but the Tennessee Titans jersey is going to be worn by Cam, and Cam will be starting a new freshness in this organization, to kind of revitalize it and get it back to where it was a number of years ago, one of the more successful organizations in the league," Moon said. "So I'm excited to see what he's going to do with his legacy wearing this number."
Ward admitted that he had been lobbying for the No. 1 jersey "about a month" before the 2025 NFL Draft, likely knowing that the Titans were going to take him with the first pick. He added that he would probably have worn No. 7 if Moon were to have declined his request.
The Titans will begin the preseason against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on at Raymond James Stadium, during which Ward will likely make his professional debut. Tennessee's regular season opener will take place at Empower Field at Mile High against the Denver Broncos on Sept. 7.
