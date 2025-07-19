Who Will Win Titans Starting LB Job?
The Tennessee Titans are going into training camp with question marks surrounding the middle linebacker position.
Cody Barton signed a three-year deal and should be a significant part of the Titans' defense, but he is going to need some help in the middle of the field.
Titans Wire writer Mark Mihalko looked into the competition between James Williams, Cedric Gray and Otis Reese. He believes Williams will be the starter at the end of training camp.
"As was the case with the edge position, the inside linebacker group will look different in 2025, with only one player entrenched as a starter heading into camp: Cody Barton," Mihalko wrote.
"Barton was brought in from Denver to anchor the rebuilt unit, and the battle for the spot next to him is wide open. After OTAs and minicamp, it appears Reese has a slight edge to start, but after a strong camp, the more athletic Williams emerged as the winner. Reese, Grey [sic], and Orji make the final 53 in rotational roles, with Orji ticketed to be a special teams standout."
Williams is a second-year pro out of Miami that played safety throughout his collegiate career. The Titans spent last season teaching him the transitions to linebacker, which means he has a ton of room for growth.
Last season, Williams played in 13 games for the Titans, recording 26 tackles over the course of the season. He could see that number grow if he wins the starting job, giving him more playing time in Dennard Wilson's defense.
If Williams can take the next step for the Titans during training camp, he will have a great chance to beat out Gray and Reese to claim the starting job next to Barton.
