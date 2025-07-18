Titans Need LB to Be Defensive MVP
The Tennessee Titans defense looks a little different compared to last season, especially at the middle linebacker position.
The team no longer has Kenneth Murray Jr. or Jack Gibbens on the roster, which is why they signed Denver Broncos standout Cody Barton to lead the defense.
Team reporter Jim Wyatt thinks highly of Barton and imagines he will be a massive contributor for the Titans defense this fall.
"Heading into his seventh NFL season, Barton has been exactly what the Titans were looking for, and more, when they signed him in free agency. In offseason practices, Barton intercepted QB Cam Ward twice, while providing leadership for the younger players around him," Wyatt wrote.
"A third-round draft pick of the Seahawks in 2019, Barton has started 43 games in his career, including 38 games in the last three seasons for Seattle, Washington and Denver. He racked up over 100 tackles for the third straight season last year for the Broncos."
"Over the last three seasons, Barton is one of only five NFL linebackers (Fred Warner, Tremaine Edmunds, Roquan Smith and Logan Wilson) to post 100+ tackles each season and total 5 or more interceptions over that timeframe. This fall, he'll look to be a productive playmaker in Tennessee."
The Titans need an enforcer on defense and someone who can organize the unit. Barton has proven that ability in the past and it will be key for his upcoming season with the Titans.
If Barton can be the player the Titans envisioned getting when they signed him, the defense could help pull the team out of the basement in the NFL.
Barton and the Titans are counting down the days before they have to report to training camp on Tuesday.
