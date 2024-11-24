Will Levis Leads Titans to Upset Over Texans
The Tennessee Titans escaped NRG Stadium in Week 12 with a 32-27 upset win over their AFC South rival Houston Texans.
Trailing 30-27, Texans kicker Ka'imi Fairbairn missed a potential game-tying 28-yard field goal with 1:55 left in the fourth quarter. The Titans punted the ball back and pinned the Texans deep, which led to a game-sealing sack in the end zone for a safety by linebacker Harold Landry.
Titans quarterback Will Levis bounced back from a crushing 65-yard pick-six at the end of the third quarter and threw a go-ahead 70-yard, catch-and-run touchdown to tight end Chig Okonkwo with 9:35 in the fourth. Tennessee's defense then helped close the game out, though it was Fairbairn's miss that proved to be the fatal blow for Houston.
Levis finished 18 of 24 passing for 278 yards, two touchdowns and the pick. He was sacked eight times but battled through it all to help lead the Titans to their third win of the season. Tony Pollard added 24 carries for 119 yards and a first-half touchdown while Calvin Ridley finished with five catches for a game-high 93 yards, but it was Nick Westbrook-Ikhine that caught a key touchdown in the first quarter.
Nick Folk also hit three 50-plus yard field goals, including a 56-yard to give the Titans a 20-17 lead headed into halftime.
As for the Texans, quarterback C.J. Stroud threw a pair of interceptions while going 20 of 33 passing for 247 yards and two touchdowns. He found Nico Collins five times for 92 yards and a score.
The Titans defense limited Texans running back Joe Mixon to 14 carries for 22 yards.
Tennessee will now hit the road to take on the Washington Commanders and dynamic rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels in Week 13.
