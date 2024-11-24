Titans vs. Texans Preview: AFC South Rivalry Renewed
The Tennessee Titans are returning to the field for their Week 12 matchup as they take on the Houston Texans in an AFC South rivalry game.
The Titans are seeking their first win against the Texans in over two years after losing the last three meetings. However, the Titans are big underdogs as the Texans are on top of the division looking to run away with the AFC South title for the second year in a row.
While the Texans lost two games earlier this month to the New York Jets and Detroit Lions, they bounced back last week on Monday Night Football with a big win on the road against the Dallas Cowboys. The victory gave them a boost of confidence, and they will look to use that when they take on the Titans.
The Titans have one of the league's worst records at 2-8, and time is running out on their season. A loss would clinch the franchise's third consecutive losing season, which would be the longest such streak since the Titans had four losing seasons from 2012-15.
In order for the Titans to escape that reality and pull off an upset, the defense will have to live up to its No. 2 overall rank. The Titans defense has been a bright spot for the team this season, and the unit will need to attack the struggling Texans offensive line in order to have a chance to win.
If the defense can do its job and the offense can keep the ball in its hands, the Titans could have the recipe to be competing for a win.
Kickoff between the Titans and Texans is scheduled for 12 noon CT. The game can be watched on CBS or streamed on Paramount+.
