Six Titans Who Will Ride Soaring Stock into Training Camp

We've gotten through OTAs and minicamp, so now training camp is the lone event in the way before the preseason gets underway. We learned some good info from the offseason program, and several people certainly helped their case to make the roster.

There are still plenty of chances for players to impress, though, At camp, we'll see the players in pads for the first time, and things will be more intensive. There could also be some preseason heroes who force their way into the discussion. But, today, we're going to identify the players who are riding high heading into training camp.

RB Tyjae Spears

Tennessee Titans running back Tyjae Spears (2) flies into the end zone for a touchdown in the fourth quarter of their game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Sunday, Dec. 21, 2025. | Denny Simmons / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

There aren't many players who have more improved their standing this offseason than Tyjae Spears. The running back was beginning to seem like an afterthought, but he's firmly cemented himself near the top of the running back depth chart. Robert Saleh even confirmed as much.

Spears looked explosive this summer and had some of the best burst we've seen from him. He also caught several passes and mentioned that he wants to get even better as a pass-catcher. It once seemed like Spears would be RB3, but it now seems like the Tulane product will be the 1B to Tony Pollard's 1A.

TE Gunnar Helm

Tennessee Titans tight end Gunnar Helm (84) makes a catch during OTAs at Vanderbilt Health Football Center in Nashville, Tenn., Monday, June 8, 2026. | DENNY SIMMONS / THE TENNESSEAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Entering the offseason, it wouldn't have been crazy to be worried about the tight end spot. Longtime starter Chig Okonkwo left in free agency, so the Titans were left with second-year Gunnar Helm and free agent signing Daniel Bellinger.

Helm showed promise as a rookie, but is he ready to start? Well, he certainly seemed to be this summer. Helm caught pretty much everything that went his way and also demonstrated his insane vertical and athleticism. It's a bit corny to say, but Helm just looks like he's going to be a reliable tight end. There's no doubt Helm is entering training camp on a positive note after showing his potential this summer.

WR Chimere Dike

Jan 4, 2026; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Tennessee Titans wide receiver Chimere Dike (17) warms up before the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Morgan Tencza-Imagn Images | Morgan Tencza-Imagn Images

Earlier this offseason, we knew Chimere Dike was elite on special teams, but most people weren't expecting too much out of him as a receiver. That was especially true after Wan'Dale Robinson and Carnell Tate were brought in.

However, Dike did nothing but catch passes this summer. In fact, only Xavier Restrepo caught more passes than Dike during the offseason program. We already knew Dike was an All-Pro return man, but now he looks like he could be developing into a legit receiver as well. There's no doubt there's more optimism around Dike as we head to training camp.

WR Xavier Restrepo

Tennessee Titans wide receiver Xavier Restrepo (87) runs after a catch during organized team activities at Vanderbilt Health Football Center Friday, May 29, 2026. | DENNY SIMMONS / THE TENNESSEAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

A few months ago, I'll be honest, I didn't even consider Restrepo as an option on the final roster. After all, the Miami product didn't make the team last year out of camp, so I didn't think he'd be able to with more talent in the room this summer.

However, Restrepo has been one of the stars of camp. He caught more passes than any other pass-catcher during the offseason program and also had the most impressive single catch of the summer. Restrepo still has to contend his size and lack of elite traits, but he has a motor, sure hands, and has gotten better as a route-runner. He's probably the favorite to secure the final receiver spot.

CB Keydrain Calligan

Jackson State University safety Keydrain Calligan (7), left, speaks to teammate before the annual Blue and White spring game of the 2024 season played at Mississippi Veterans Memorial Stadium in Jackson, Miss., on April 6, 2024. | Sarah Warnock/Special to the Clarion Ledger / USA TODAY NETWORK

Keydrain Calligan is not a name many fans were familiar with last month. However, the former undrafted free agent made a ton of plays this summer and even came down with a couple of interceptions.

The Titans don't have the best cornerback depth, so Calligan has a path to the roster. He only helped his case this summer and there's no doubt he's entering camp as one of the favorites to clinch a spot. It will be interesting to see if he can ride this positive momentum when the pads come on and against other teams in the preseason.

CB Micah Robinson

Jan 4, 2026; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Tennessee Titans cornerback Micah Robinson (21) reacts to blocking a pass to Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. (7) during the third quarter at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Morgan Tencza-Imagn Images | Morgan Tencza-Imagn Images

Like Calligan, Micah Robinson is another one of those depth corners nobody thought much of until a month ago. Yes, Robinson was on the unfortunate end of some big Carnell Tate catches, but that doesn't tell the whole story.

Robinson was playing as a starter due to Cor'Dale Flott and Alontae being out, and for the most part, performed well. Plus, who WOULDN'T have a hard time with Tate? Robinson ended the summer with a couple of interceptions and there's no doubt in mind that he and Calligan are on the verge of breaking onto the roster.