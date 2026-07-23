2026 Fantasy Football Training Camp Battles To Watch: Tight Ends

With NFL training camps about to be in full swing and important depth chart battles set to get underway, it means the fantasy football draft season is almost here. During this period, you need the 411 on which camp battles are the most important to monitor for player values in the coming weeks.

In an effort to help educate you, the fantasy football fanatic, I’ll be researching the most vital camp competitions at each of the four major offensive skill positions: Quarterbacks, running backs, wide receivers and tight ends. I’ll also share my projected targets and what that will mean for each player’s draft appeal as we inch closer to the start of the 2026 campaign.

I’ve addressed the quarterbacks, running backs and wide receivers, so let’s move on to tight ends.

Unlike the quarterback position, tight ends will compete for a variety of roles based on their skill sets, experience and versatility. Some tight ends are strictly pass catchers, others are more often used as blockers, while others are versatile enough to perform both tasks at a high level.

As a result, some of these battles aren’t really battles at all … they’re simply outlooks for which tight ends have more value or could be better bargains in 2026 fantasy football drafts.

Tight End Camp Battles

New York Giants

Isaiah Likely vs. Theo Johnson: This competition isn’t very hard to predict, as Likely signed a three-year, $40 million deal with Big Blue in the offseason. Reports suggest he’s developing a nice rapport with quarterback Jaxson Dart, and he’ll be a popular breakout candidate at what is a thin tight end position. It’s notable that in new offensive coordinator Matt Nagy’s final three seasons with the Chiefs, only the Patriots ran more 12 personnel. So while Johnson is likely to have a few good weeks here and there, it’s Likely, reunited with head coach John Harbaugh, who is the easy target.

Projected target: Likely

Los Angeles Chargers

Oronde Gadsden II vs. David Njoku: Gadsden looked like he could be the next young tight end to bust out after a huge four-game stretch (Weeks 6-8) as a rookie, but his numbers tumbled the rest of the year. The Chargers then brought in not only Njoku, but also Charlie Kolar, who has drawn some buzz heading into the summer months. That gridlock could be problematic, as new coordinator Mike McDaniel’s offenses in Miami (2022-2025) ranked third-to-last in plays out of 12 personnel. So while I’d prefer Gadsden, I’m not projecting any of them as fantasy starters.

Projected target: Gadsden

New York Jets

Kenyon Sadiq vs. Mason Taylor: Sadiq was the 16th overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, and he’s easily the best rookie tight end ahead of fantasy drafts. The team also has Taylor, who did show some flashes as a rookie. But it’s hard to look past Sadiq in this offense. It’s also notable that new offensive coordinator Frank Reich has run primarily 11 personnel as a coach, but he has reportedly designed more packages that will feature two tight ends (12 personnel). Still, I see Sadiq as a matchup nightmare for defenses and the tight end I want from Gang Green.

Projected target: Sadiq

Los Angeles Rams

Terrance Ferguson vs. Colby Parkinson vs. Tyler Higbee: The Rams tight end room is full and thus a mess for fantasy managers. Not only are Ferguson, Parkinson and veteran Higbee in the mix, but the team also drafted Max Klare in the second round. So while no team ran more 13 personnel (1 RB, 3 TEs) last season, trying to project the best option is like trying to predict lottery numbers. If I had to pick one, I'd take Ferguson. But this situation won’t be producing a weekly fantasy starter. If you’re wondering, Ferguson leads the way with a 201 ADP.

Projected target: Ferguson

Pittsburgh Steelers

Pat Freiermuth vs. Darnell Washington: The Steelers offense will look a lot different this year, as the team brought on Mike McCarthy to be their new head coach, traded for Michael Pittman Jr. and drafted Germie Bernard. McCarthy’s offenses in Dallas from 2020 to 2024) were sixth in the number of plays run out of 11 personnel … and just 21st in running 12.

The good news is that this will no longer be a three-headed tight end room with Jonnu Smith off the roster, but Pittsburgh’s new coach and an improved group of wideouts will keep either Freiermuth or Washington from becoming a regular fantasy starter. I’d go with the former if I’m looking for a backup tight end, as Freiermuth is going nearly 100 spots higher based on ADP.

Projected target: Freiermuth

More Fantasy Football from Sports Illustrated