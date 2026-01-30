Titans' Mike Borgonzi Provides Positive Update on Cam Ward's Injury

The future of the Tennessee Titans can be defined a number of ways and is now, to some extent, tied to new head coach Robert Saleh. But when it comes to performance on the field, much of what the team could be capable of certainly revolves around former first overall pick Cam Ward.

The rookie quarterback, after a slow start to his first season, ended up electrifying the Titans' faithful by the time his 2025-26 run came to a close.

Not only did Ward set the franchise record for rookie passing yards (3,169), but with more than double the amount of touchdowns thrown to picks tossed (15 to 7), Tennessee has no reason not to be confident that they've found a long-term answer at signal caller.

Ward is Doing Well

Ward is "doing well," according to Titans general manager Mike Borgonzi, updating the media on the quarterback's lingering shoulder injury in the midst of the aforementioned Saleh's introductory press conference.

After going 16 weeks in good health as Ward progressively improved throughout his first year under center, he would break that streak of luck in the first quarter of the Titans' last matchup of the season. On the road in Jacksonville, the team would ultimately face a blowout (41-7) without the growingly steady hand of Ward on the frontend of the football.

.@Titans GM Mike Borgonzi said QB Cam Ward is currently rehabbing his shoulder and is "doing well" — Jim Wyatt (@jwyattsports) January 29, 2026

While the game would mean very little for Tennessee in the long run (bolstering their position in the draft, if nothing else), taking a near-five touchdown loss in the last game of any given campaign is a sour way to go out.

Ward's status had since been somewhat lost in the team's overarching search for a new coach and secondary staff, but with the dust settling on that hunt, it's the QB's health that moves back into the limelight once more.

Running it Back, and Better

Though in the wake of Borgonzi's positive update, fans can breathe a sigh of relief. Moving forward, Ward's developmental path seems to be fully on-rails for a superstar sophomore season.

Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Devin Lloyd (0) puts pressure on Tennessee Titans quarterback Cam Ward (1) | Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

That is, assuming Saleh and his staff surround the QB with the proper weapons and tools to succeed, both behind the offensive line and composing it. With the Titans' league-high cap space that, given a few expected cuts, could eventually eclipse $100 million, that shouldn't be a problem.

Tennessee appears to have all the pieces in place to succeed, led at the top by a second-year Cam Ward.

