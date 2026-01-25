Titans Looking to Hire Brian Daboll ASAP

The Tennessee Titans, after hiring Robert Saleh to fill their head coaching vacancy - to the general applause of a long-tired fanbase - have subsequently opened both their defensive and offensive coordinator positions, signaling a complete overhaul at the entrance of a new era.

While Saleh's search for a DC is certainly important and worth tracking, the HC's own defensive expertise makes that spot feel slightly less risky, at least for the time. The OC, on the other hand, is crucial. Not only due to Saleh's own lack of prowess on offense, but also because of Cam Ward's franchise-leading development under center.

Since the beginning of that latter search, the Titans have had Brian Daboll openly circled as their coordinator of choice. Yet, if Tennessee wants to swing on that hire, they'll have to play the waiting game and hope for the best.

Going Through the Motions

"He is a highly sought-after offensive coordinator candidate," Garafolo said of Daboll on NFL GameDay, amidst rumors swirling around the coach's numerous anticipated landing spots. "The Tennessee Titans would like to hire him ASAP, but Daboll [is] going through the head coaching prospects right now."

With both the Buffalo Bills and, more recently, the Las Vegas Raiders feeling things out with Daboll at the very least, the Titans' coordinator position takes a necessary backseat to the undeniably alluring roles. Even so, former reports that Tennessee is Daboll's preferred destination if he isn't given another shot at HC seem to remain in-tact.

From @NFLGameDay Morning on Brian Daboll as HC candidate with the #Bills and #Raiders before turning his attention to OC jobs. pic.twitter.com/hkUHR9Wrtt — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) January 25, 2026

"Interviewed well in Buffalo. Why not?" Garafolo asked, casting a hypothetical lot with that specific outcome. "Knows the area, knows the team extremely well. Still in the mix there."

In the Conversation

"Head coach first, then offensive coordinator prospects after that." As expected, Daboll will have to come down with a no on either end of America before settling in the relative middle with Tennessee. Even so, given his reputation on the offensive side of the ball and in spite of the brutal run he had behind the wheel with the New York Giants, the Titans' being in the conversation at all is a win at their current juncture.

While Saleh's hire should certainly be celebrated, it's worth being cautious until he brings in an equally exciting OC to accompany him.

The Titans' search drags on as the offseason is only beginning; if it isn't Daboll - as solid as that pick appears to be - a number of secondary candidates will have the opportunity to make their own solid case.

