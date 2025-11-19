Titans Sizable Favorite To Land No. 1 Overall Pick
Between the coaching changes, injuries, and everything in between, this season has been an absolute disaster for the Tennessee Titans. For the second straight year, they're trending in the right direction to receive the No. 1 overall pick.
Not often does an NFL team get to pick No. 1 in back-to-back years, but that puts into perspective just how bad this Titans team has been. They continue to lose their fanbase, even with a brand new stadium on the way. Things need to change quickly, but the team has shown little to no improvement.
Mike McCoy clearly isn't the answer, but that's a problem that can be solved in the offseason. Rookie QB Cam Ward has shown flashes of greatness, but he's surrounded with the worst receiving core in the league and doesn't have much of an offensive line. At this point, Titans fans might be begging the team to lose out.
ESPN FPI Gives Titans 41.2% Chance To Earn No. 1 Overall Pick
Oddly enough, ESPN's FPI says that the Titans have a 41.2% chance to "earn" the No. 1 overall pick. Sitting at 1-9, one has to ask if they've earned anything? They stripped Brian Callahan of his play-calling duties, fired him, got embarrassed by their former head coach, and have lost five straight with a one-plus-year losing streak at home.
Ultimately, Tennessee would be silly to keep the No. 1 overall pick. This is a quarterback heavy draft class, and that's not a position they're looking to draft. At the trade deadline, QB Cam Ward and defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons were their only two "untouchables". Knowing that, it's clear they won't be drafting Ward's replacement.
Should the team lose on November 23, they may see themselves inch closer to a 50% chance. 41.2% is by far the highest in the league as the next closest is the Cleveland Browns who have just a 24.1% chance. The only other team in double digits is the New York Jets with their 11.6% chance.
Titans Given 89.8% Chance To Earn Top-Five Pick
After a dreadful 3-14 campaign, Titans fans never imagined their team being in this position. Sure, losses are going to happen, but this is clearly just the beginning of a lengthy rebuilding period.
Tennessee will look to hire a new head coach at the end of the season, one that will need a few years before he really gets anything going. Having the No. 1 overall pick would certainly attract a new coach, though they better know what they're signing up for as it won't be easy to turn this team around.
