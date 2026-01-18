Titans Coaching Search Has One Clear Trend

It’s officially coaching carousel season, and the Tennessee Titans are spinning it again — for the second time in three years. This go-around, the mission is clear: find a head coach who can develop a young core, fix the culture, and finally snap a four-year playoff drought that’s had Nashville stuck in neutral.

This search also marks GM Mike Borgonzi’s first real swing since taking over in 2025. And he’s not just along for the ride. After a recent front-office reshuffle, Borgonzi now has full control of the coaching staff and the 53-man roster, reporting directly to controlling owner Amy Adams Strunk — no more middlemen, no more blurred lines.

With that power shift in place, the Titans aren’t just kicking tires. They’ve got a very specific checklist for their next head honcho — and it’s shaping up to be one of the most important hires in franchise history.

What Tennessee Wants From Its Next HC

Most of the Titans’ head-coaching targets have already worn the big headset before — a clear sign Tennessee is prioritizing been-there, done-that leadership over a first-time gamble. According to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, experience is the name of the game in this cycle.

Fourteen of the Tennessee Titans' 18 head coaching candidates have been NFL head coaches previously.



Experience wanted! — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) January 16, 2026

The initial candidate pool was deep — 16 names strong. The Titans opened the carousel by kicking the tires on proven coordinators, including Broncos DC Vance Joseph and Chiefs brain trust members Matt Nagy and Steve Spagnuolo. Meanwhile, Kevin Stefanski quickly became one of the hottest names on the market after his exit from Cleveland, racking up interviews in a hurry.

Now, things are accelerating fast. Mike McCarthy is in the building today after dining with the search committee last night, while Tennessee has already lined up second interviews for Stefanski, Nagy, and Jeff Hafley. And don’t rule out more names jumping into the mix.

GM Mike Borgonzi and his four-man committee are still wrapping up Round 1, with an in-person sit-down with McCarthy on Saturday, Jonathan Gannon on Sunday, and a Sunday-night Zoom with Robert Saleh.

Right now, Nagy is widely viewed as the early favorite, but this race is far from over. The Titans remain a strong landing spot thanks to Borgonzi’s league-wide respect, a promising young QB in Cam Ward, and nearly $100 million in cap space — enough ammo to reshape a roster and fast-track a turnaround.

