Two Titans Poised For Breakout Game vs. Seahawks
Finally, the Tennessee Titans have decided to give undrafted wide receiver Xavier Restrepo a shot. While he may not become the team's WR1 in the absence of Elic Ayomanor, his chemistry with rookie quarterback Cam Ward should be enough to make a difference.
Knowing the Seattle Seahawks were looming, the Titans were thrilled to hear that running back Kalel Mullings would be good to go. The 23-year-old was officially activated from the IR after suffering an ankle injury earlier this season.
1. WR Xavier Restrepo
Sitting at 1-9, the Titans have absolutely nothing to lose. Restrepo is finally getting his moment, but it's clear this team doesn't think too highly of him. It's going to be very interesting to see his snap count and how he's used, but if there's one thing that's for sure, it's that Ward is going to get him the ball.
Depending on Mike McCoy's game plan, there's a chance Restrpo could be mainly used as a special teams guy. That's not where he thrived at Miami, but it would at least give him a chance to get on the field and prove his worth.
WR Chimere Dike is the main special teams man for this team, and he's been extremely solid in that role. Restrepo will likely be on a snap count, but at this point the team was so strapped for weapons they had no choice but to elevate him from the practice squad.
RB Kalel Mullings
RB Tony Pollard's name emerged late into the trade deadline cycle. While Tennessee opted to keep him, he's been far from stellar this season. On paper, one would assume he's the main part of this offense. Sure, he's had a bunch of 1,000-yard seasons, but he can't get anything going this season.
Once Tyjae Spears returned from injury, he proved that maybe Pollard was indeed part of the problem. Spears is much younger and is a similar style of player to Mullings. Both have an extremely bright future, but once again, it's up to Tennessee as to how they're going to use the Michigan graduate.
Mullings was drafted No. 188 overall in 2025 and has yet to record a carry. That will likely change against the Seahawks, and while he won't be the third-down back or the guy this team goes to when they need a first down, he'll give Pollard and Spears a break while potentially carving out his own spot on this team.
